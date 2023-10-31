ABU DHABI - Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Granada’, its first premium community living apartments located within the fully integrated and all-inclusive community Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi.

Granada will comprise units from spacious studios, to upscale one, two-, and three bedroom- apartments, each with generous living space, sweeping balconies, and access to top-class amenities within the community.

Apartments at Granada will feature modern and elegant finishings with open floor plans and high ceilings. Each apartment is also designed to feature large windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere, filled with natural light.

Sales will commence for the apartments at Granada, with prices starting from AED 590,000 and attractive post-handover payment plans available. The fourth phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2026.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “It is an important milestone for Bloom Holding to launch the first premium low-rise community living apartment buildings within Bloom Living. We are deeply committed to bringing products to the market that directly address the needs of the community. We are seeing a specific increase in demand for larger, high-quality apartments in mixed-use communities that provide more than just a home, which is exactly what Granada offers."

“Granada is a lifestyle destination designed to create a true sense of community with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. With retail, residential and recreational spaces seamlessly integrated, we provide residents with everything they need to lead a meaningful life right at their doorstep," he added.