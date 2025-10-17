UAE - Award-winning London-based interior designer Bergman Design House has revealed its completed design vision for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, developed by Elevate in partnership with global hospitality leader Ennismore.

Announced last quarter, the project is now moving closer to launch with the unveiling of its interiors. Known for exclusive private villa and beach house designs, this marks Bergman’s first branded residence project in the region, setting a new benchmark for luxury residential and hospitality living, said a statement.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder of Elevate, said: “Our vision with Elevate has always been to craft developments that are more than addresses — they are destinations. Partnering with Ennismore and Bergman Design House on Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences allows us to deliver an experience that blends design excellence, curated living, and world-class hospitality in a way the region hasn’t seen before.”

Set against the backdrop of Al Marjan Island where the Arabian Gulf meets Ras Al Khaimah’s future gaming and leisure destination, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences rises as a modern design icon. Part cultural gallery, part social hub, it is conceived as more than simply a residential address: instead unfolding as a curated lifestyle experience where every space is designed to inspire, connect, and endure, said the statement.

Marie Soliman, Founder & Creative Director of Bergman Design House, added:

“With Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, we wanted to create a place where every corner tells a story, where residents feel both the comfort of home and the thrill of discovery. It’s a living canvas, inspired by the sea and designed to evolve with its community.”

Drawing inspiration from the rhythms of the ocean and the dynamic energy of Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving luxury scene, Bergman Design House has blended sculptural forms, organic textures, and luminous palettes. Each detail reflects a dialogue between avant-garde artistry and timeless comfort, resulting in spaces that are both emotionally resonant and visually striking.

The development will feature more than 60,000 sq ft of resident amenities, designed to position Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences as the pinnacle of experiential living in the Emirate. The lobby itself will go far beyond a point of arrival, serving as an immersive gallery with rotating exhibitions from visionary global and regional artists alongside digital installations.

Suspended high above the ocean, the Sky Lounge will deliver panoramic views, innovative mixology, and interiors crafted for both intimate conversation and grand celebration.

Residents will also enjoy 17,000 sq ft of indoor-outdoor wellness space, including championship-level training zones, a yoga and Pilates studio, treatment rooms, a sky padel tennis court, and a recovery suite with sauna and ice bath — embedding wellness into daily life.

Mondrian’s iconic pool scene will also make its mark on Al Marjan Island. Perched over 200 feet above sea level, the adults-only Infinity Sky Pool will redefine Ras Al Khaimah’s skyline, with sleek finishes and uninterrupted Gulf views transforming each sunset into a spectacle.

The beachfront will function as a lifestyle destination of its own, featuring art-adorned pools, private cabanas, immersive installations, and an award-winning beach restaurant soon to be unveiled. Every detail is designed to turn a day by the water into a sequence of unforgettable memories.

The Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences will offer a range of residences, with penthouses as the crown jewel, complete with wraparound glass walls, bespoke marble finishes, private terraces, and spa-like bathrooms. Apartments will feature smart layouts, uninterrupted sea views, and coastal-meets-cosmopolitan palettes, enhanced by sculptural lighting that transforms each home into a personal art piece.

Conceptualised for discerning investors, collectors of experiences, and global citizens, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences represents the convergence of hospitality, artistry, and residential intimacy. It will stand as not just a development, but a cultural landmark for Ras Al Khaimah. It belongs to the Mondrian Hotels & Residences portfolio, part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with culture and community at their heart. With Elevate’s vision, Ennismore’s hospitality expertise, and Bergman Design House’s design mastery, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is set to become a cultural stage, a social hub, and a sanctuary of design excellence — framed by the infinite horizon of the Arabian Gulf.

