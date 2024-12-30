Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has invited tenders from leading engineering consultants to provide contract management and site supervision services for the construction of 512 residential units within the Madinat Salman Island.

As per a tender notification from MoHUP, these apartment units in Madinat Salman Island 12 will be developed on Plots 15, 18 & 19 by Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning with government funding.

The bids will be open only to 'Category A' qualified engineering consultants licensed with the Council for Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions (CRPEP) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

