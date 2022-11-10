UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with German energy services company Ista International for supply of premium metering for chiller consumption at all the apartments within its Creek Views I and Aliyah projects in Dubai Healthcare City.

This move comes as a cost-free addition to those already residing in the Creek Views I and Aliyah homes, with Azizi investing substantially in its already delivered projects to further improve lives through enhanced sustainability, said a top official.

"We’ve increased the quality and quantity of our international procurement efforts to make our projects more sustainable and technologically advanced, in accordance with – and often exceeding – global best practices," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

Azizi had recently launched Rêve, a 24-building, ultra-luxury phase in its Riviera project, and delivered seven buildings in the first phase, as well as the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City, built at a value of nearly AED 300 million.

"We are now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which in total amount to 8,895 units across 42 projects," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).