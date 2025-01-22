Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has launched Azizi Wasel, its new seafront residential project located on the picturesque Dubai Islands.

Offering breathtaking sea views with a backdrop of the emirate’s iconic skyline, the development seamlessly blends modern comfort, elegance, and convenience.

Azizi Wasel features a variety of luxurious residences, including panoramic penthouses, studios, one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit is designed to focus on contemporary sophistication, providing beautiful views of the sea and the cityscape.

Residents will be able to enjoy a comprehensive range of community amenities, including a cinema, a clubhouse, swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, children’s play areas, ample parking spaces, premium retail spaces and 24/7 security.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “It is with the utmost excitement that we unveil Azizi Wasel, a true gem in the heart of Dubai Islands. This very upscale project is yet another testament to our commitment to excellence, offering the perfect balance of coastal tranquility and urban dynamism. It also embodies our vision of creating not just homes, but exceptional lifestyles where residents can immerse themselves in the beauty of waterfront living while enjoying seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key attractions and landmarks.”

Strategically situated, Azizi Wasel grants easy access to Dubai International Airport, Port Rashid, and Sheikh Zayed Road. It also offers proximity to key locations such as the Waterfront Market, Dubai Frame, and City Centre Deira. The development is also set to become a premier destination for leisure and investments as it boasts a world-class marina and yacht club, sprawling beaches, and recreational spaces catering to water sports enthusiasts and recreational activity seekers.

With prices starting at AED1,000,000 ($272,258) and a flexible 50/50 payment plan, Azizi Wasel presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking a premium address in one of the emirate’s most exciting new areas, said the developer. -TradeArabia News Service

