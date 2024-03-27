Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in Dubai has announced a donation of 600 million UAE dirhams ($163.4 million) to set up an endowment educational complex as part of the Mother’s Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour mothers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions worldwide.

The AED 600 million donation, the single biggest of its kind, will be used to develop schools and an education center, in a campus that is spread across 800,000 square feet, and that will accommodate over 5,000 students ranging from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade.

A commercial section will also be developed with a view to ensuring the longer-term financial sustainability of the school complex.

Dubai developer Sobha Realty has also participated in the initiative by pledging AED 400 million.

The campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed raised AED 770 million in donations, two weeks after its launch.

"The campaign builds upon the success of previous charity and humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, which helped drive development across underserved communities through a series of sustainable programmes that improve quality of life and ensure wellbeing," Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said.

