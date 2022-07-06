UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has sold 90% of its released units at Beachfront, the developer’s three premium lagoon-facing towers within its flagship waterfront project Riviera at MBR City in Dubai.

These units were sold to 68 different nationalities. The remaining, previously unseen units will now be released in the coming weeks.

Azizi revealed that Russian citizens make up the majority of its Beachfront customer base, representing 15.5% of the total sales.

The nationality breakdown also shows a surging demand from Italian investors, who make up 8.6%, while 6.8% of the investors are from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Another 5% hold a UAE passport, followed by buyers from the UK who constitute 4.5% of Beachfront’s sales. Other nationalities who have snapped up units in the highly sought-after project include German, French, Canadian, South African, Korean, Swiss, Egyptian, and American investors, among others, it stated.

Azizi said it had made substantial investments to cater to foreign buyers, as seen by the inauguration of its virtual property tours, video calling consultations, foreign sales offices, road shows, and fly-in programme, among a multitude of other impactful initiatives.

"Beachfront having been sold to 68 nationalities, and the released units being 90% sold out, is a pronounced testament to our efforts," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

"As a catalyst to the development of this awe-inspiring city, we work determinedly to further boost its FDI and strengthen its position as the world’s leading real estate investment destination," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).