Arada, a leading UAE-based developer, has launched the sales of Safa, a new cluster of high-end apartment buildings located within the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah.

In total, the five buildings in the Safa complex will contain 660 premium apartments, all characterised by contemporary design, impressive facilities and direct access to Aljada’s main sports complex.

Ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, each Safa home contains smart home features and white goods added as standard, while owners will also benefit from the presence of an indoor gym and a shared swimming pool.

In addition, Safa residents have direct access to West Boulevard, a popular tree-lined promenade filled with shopping and dining outlets, and will live just two minutes walk from Raffles Aljada, an American curriculum international school with capacity for 2,000 students that is set to open in 2026.

Located next to the Safa buildings is a set of world-class outdoor sports facilities, spread across a 400,000 square-foot landscaped park. The complex includes a full-size football pitch, smaller 5-a-side football pitches, basketball, padel tennis, volleyball, squash and badminton courts, as well as cycling and jogging tracks and adventure play areas for children.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The Safa community is superbly placed within the Aljada master plan, offering an exceptional range of amenities within just a few minutes’ walk. With well over 10,000 homes sold at Aljada so far, this progressive destination is already setting the bar for urban living throughout the UAE, and we’re looking forward to delivering another 1,400 homes in Aljada this year.”

Homes in Safa are being launched for sale during the Acres real estate exhibition taking place in Sharjah Expo Centre between January 22 and 25. Investors wishing to purchase a home during the period of the exhibition will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction in property registration fees, the developer said.

Spread over a 24 million sq ft area and featuring 25,000 homes in total, Aljada is a transformational destination for Sharjah. It contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.

Over 7,500 homes in Aljada have already been handed over, with a further 2,000 currently under construction. Also completed are two phases of the Madar family entertainment district, the Nest student housing complex and the SABIS International School-Aljada, along with a host of shopping, dining, sports and leisure facilities. - TradeArabia News Service

