Amaal, a pioneering real estate developer powered by Ayana Holding, has announced the launch of its debut development, Amaal 8, a high-rise residential project featuring 512 residences spread across 48 levels.

These include one- to four-bedroom apartments and luxurious Infinity Collection residences on the upper floors, each boasting superior quality finishes and thoughtfully planned layouts that epitomise elegance and functionality.

Located in the dynamic Meydan Horizon within MBR City, this mixed-use residential tower will set a new standard for elevated urban living that merges sophisticated design with environmental sustainability and unparalleled comfort, said the developer.

Positioned against the tranquil backdrop of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Amaal 8 uniquely combines the energy of city life with the calm natural surroundings.

The development is envisioned as more than a residence; it is a holistic lifestyle destination, enriching traditional residential offerings with accessible public spaces such as retail promenades and entertainment venues, it stated.

On the new launch, Chairman Abdulla Lahej said: "I am very excited to present Amaal 8, our flagship development designed to transform urban living in Dubai. This project reflects our commitment to pioneering a new calibre of inclusive, community-focused, elevated living and captures my passion for real estate. With Amaal 8, we are not just constructing a building; we are shaping the future of residential communities in Dubai."

"Every element - from its prime location to the cutting-edge design and comprehensive amenities - is crafted to meet the sophisticated needs of today’s urban residents. Together with our exceptional team, we have created an outstanding residential offering that meets diverse lifestyle needs and fosters a strong sense of connection among residents. I believe that Amaal 8 will redefine market expectations, delivering an unmatched living experience that anticipates and exceeds the desires of our discerning clients," he added.

Leveraging the architectural, design, and interior expertise of Ayana Holding, Amaal 8 embodies a commitment to sustainability.

According to Amaal, the tower is crafted with eco-friendly technologies that minimise environmental impact and maximise comfort.

Its striking exterior, characterised by sleek, modern lines and expansive glass facades, offers residents breathtaking views of the urban skyline and the natural landscapes surrounding it, it stated.

"The amenities at Amaal 8 are curated to cater to a variety of lifestyles. Upon entry, Amaal 8 welcomes residents and visitors with a majestic six-meter-high lobby that sets a tone of sophistication and grandeur, complemented by elegantly appointed lounge areas. The ground floor extends into a vibrant retail walkway featuring an array of stores and extensive alfresco dining options, ensuring convenience and luxury are always at hand," said Lahej.

"Ascending to the residential amenities, Amaal 8 will feature stunning infinity pools on the upper decks, providing a surreal retreat with spectacular panoramas. The comprehensive wellness facilities include state-of-the-art gyms, a spa, dedicated leisure zones, and an indoor cinema," he explained.

The kids’ pool and play areas will ensure that younger family members have ample space for recreation and fun. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the modern equipment and a dedicated yoga studio.

"Further enriching the living experience, the property will also feature a padel court, a golf simulation pavilion, a mini golf course, and a racing simulation pavilion catering to varied entertainment needs. Another standout feature of Amaal 8 is its innovative parking solutions, which include ample podiums and exclusive VIP levels," he stated.

Strategically located along Ras Al Khor Road, Amaal 8 ensures easy access to Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including Dubai Design District, Downtown Dubai and Meydan Horizon’s 4 crystal lagoons.

With construction already underway, it is slated for completion by Q4 2028, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

