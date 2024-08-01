Alta Real Estate has announced the launch of its prime development - Mr. C Residences Jumeirah - within the Jumeirah 2 neighbourhood along the Dubai Canal, thus redefining the contemporary urban living in the UAE.

The development features 27 limited edition condominiums, including 2,976 sq ft three-bedroom apartments, 3,749 sq-ft four-bedroom unit as well as 4,837 sq ft five-bedroom sky villas in addition to a six-bedroom Sky Villa Penthouse spanning 15,219 sq ft.

This unique Triplex, a six-bedroom masterpiece, is a breathtaking architectural feat, boasting three pools, a fully landscaped rooftop garden, and the most awe inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai Canal, said the statement from Alta Real Estate.

Designed by the globally acclaimed architect Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah draws inspiration from the curvaceous forms found in desert dunes and ocean waves.

The result is a building that seamlessly blends elegance, luxury, and the sophistication of the Mr. C brand. The interiors, crafted by acclaimed designer Will Meyer of Meyer Davis, evoke the ambience of a luxury yacht, creating a truly unique living experience, it stated.

"A one-of-a-kind development, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is home to those who appreciate the finer things; those who live their lives with an inherent sense of style and believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication," said a company spokesman.

"It is a haven for privacy, featuring private elevators to each floor, private plunge pools, and penthouses with private rooftop gardens. The property also offers an array of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, La Bottega – a Mr. C Café, a spa, a yoga room, an indoor running track, a screening room, and more," he explained.

"For the health freaks, there is the Body & Mind Wellness Center, with its whole-body fitness zones, indoor yoga studio, and signature spa, ensures luxury at every moment," he added.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).