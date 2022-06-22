UAE - Alpago Properties, a leading high-end real estate developer with key residential, commercial and hospitality projects in the UK and Turkey, has announced the completion and release of its signature villa Riva Del Lusso, at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Unveiling the ultra-luxury property, Alpago said its vision was to always set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment and Riva Del Lusso was at the pinnacle of this.

This architectural masterpiece is a 10,000 sq ft beachfront signature villa featuring 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, private beach access, a private swimming pool, and spacious private basement parking, stated the developer.

This signature villa is one of only a handful of villas in the Palm Jumeirah with custom-made basement parking, which can house 8 cars comfortably. Being located on Frond G of Palm Jumeirah, Riva Del Lusso is surrounded by the freshest waters of the Gulf and has the most magnificent views of Atlantis and Royal Atlantis.

Riva del Lusso is the result of the collaboration between the greatest architects and designers of the world. This architectural and interior design piece of art has been designed by the Maestro Massimo Castagna and the multi-award-winning firms SAOTA, Interni Design Experience & CK architecture.

With the completion of this villa, Alpago is set to shape the ultra-exclusive 'Billionaire’s Row of Palm Jumeirah,' which is currently home to 13 signature villas.

Two of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in the world, each known as ‘Billionaire's Row’, are located on Manhattan’s 57th Street and on The Bishops Avenue in London.

With prices ranging from AED120 to 300 million, these properties are the most unique and unparalleled villas on the market and are sure to firmly position Dubai on the global map of unrivalled elegance, stated the developer.

On the high-end property, Alpago Group Chairman Murat Ayyildiz said: "In the last number of years, the Dubai high-end residential segment has been marching ahead with spectacular growth. Being the playground of the world’s wealthiest individuals, ultra-luxurious residences are more important now than ever."

"These incredible signature villas offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially designed to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle. We are proud to be at the forefront of establishing Dubai’s Middle East’s ‘billionaires’ row’ in Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G," stated Ayyildiz.

"The Billionaire’s Row is dominated by Alpago Properties who have started developing 6 of these breathtaking masterpieces," he noted.

With the first signature villa just completed and the second one set to be finished by the end of the month, Alpago Properties are making huge strides to be the first name on everyone’s lips when you think of class and sophistication.

By the end of the year, all 6 of these incomparable signature villas are projected to be delivered, specifically designed to respond to the sophisticated demand of the Dubai elite clientele, he added.

