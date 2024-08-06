Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of the Nama 4 building as a part of Al Mamsha Raseel, situated within Zone 3 of Alef Group’s Al Mamsha development, Sharjah’s inaugural pedestrian-friendly community.

The Nama cluster consists of 1,029 units spread across six buildings, with Nama 4 featuring 198 units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Alef Group CEO Issa Ataya said: "We are proud to announce the successful launch of Nama 4 within Al Mamsha Raseel. Aligned with Sharjah’s development goals, Alef Group has dedicated extensive efforts to provide exceptional investment prospects with this project."

"Nama 4 boasts innovative features and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, high ceilings, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems, and high-quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures," he noted.

"Our commitment remains steadfast in enhancing community experiences through upscale residential and retail offerings," he added.

Residents at Nama 4 will get to enjoy a range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, children’s play areas, parks, convenient access to retail outlets, and scenic views of water features.

