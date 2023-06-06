Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced that work has started on its two-storey show villa within Hayyan, an AED3.5 billion ($952 million) villa community development which is set to transform into the ‘green heart of Sharjah'.

Spanning 8.7 million sq ft, the project will offer 1,882 residential mansions, villas, and townhouses across four zones.

The show villa is a two-storey structure, comprising a total area of 5884.84 sq ft. Featuring five lavishly designed bedrooms, this spacious villa provides the perfect setting for families and investors seeking both comfort and sophistication.

The carefully crafted interior design showcases grandeur through high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that broadcast spectacular views. The villa’s private garden and pool make for a great family mid-day getaway, stated the developer.

Residents will have access to a plethora of indoor and outdoor active facilities, including parks, recreational areas, restaurants, and cafes. With the largest swimming lagoon in the Emirate and the largest community park, Hayyan promises a truly exceptional living experience for all, it added.

This new milestone signifies Alef Group's commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces in its iconic ‘green heart of Sharjah’ community project, said a company spokesman.

"We are thrilled to announce construction of the show villa at Hayyan. This marks an exciting chapter for Alef Group as we bring our vision to life in creating a unique residential community. We prioritise the timely delivery of exceptional properties, promising residents, and investors an extraordinary living experience," he stated.

"The show villa, expected to be completed by the end of 2023, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).