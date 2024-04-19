ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties (Aldar) has announced a partnership with Siemens to make Saadiyat Grove, an integrated mixed-use project under development in the cultural heart of Abu Dhabi, a leading global example of smart urban living. The agreement was signed today at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi.

Utilising the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its cloud-based Building X platform, Aldar will deploy the UAE’s first cloud-based smart district management system across the entirety of the Saadiyat Grove community. The project represents the most significant investment globally to date in smart technology at a mixed-use residential and commercial real estate development.

The system will include advanced energy analytics to support emission reductions in line with Aldar’s Net Zero Plan, while enabling eco-conscious living with residents enjoying a more personalised experience that prioritises their wellbeing. IoT sensors will monitor air quality and noise levels, while AI technologies will support cutting-edge safety and security, as well as predictive maintenance. The platform will also monitor asset lifecycles and feature digital twins of the district to optimise operational efficiencies.

This practical implementation of an AI powered analysis system will streamline asset management, ensuring premier living standards for residents and optimum performance for commercial tenants at Saadiyat Grove.

These solutions will be incorporated into an advanced analytics application that can be scaled across Aldar’s portfolio, including new and existing developments, enabling consistent quality and operational standards across its portfolio, centralised monitoring, and secure data management. This will be a key component of Aldar’s broader investment in a technology infrastructure ecosystem that delivers superior customer service, operational efficiency, and more sustainable solutions.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Introducing the UAE’s first cloud-based district management solution at Saadiyat Grove represents a major advancement in the application of digital technology at scale in the real estate sector. Our partnership with Siemens forms part of Aldar’s ongoing commitment to transforming lives and landscapes for positive impact, leveraging innovation to introduce new sustainable living solutions that deliver meaningful emission reductions. Implementing this advanced smart district management system at Saadiyat Grove establishes a benchmark for smart living in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to expanding its use across Saadiyat Cultural District and beyond.”

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and the UAE, said: “We are honoured to work with Aldar on this pioneering project. Using the latest offerings from Siemens Xcelerator, our open digital business platform that enables digital transformation faster and at a larger scale, Aldar will be able to manage its portfolio more efficiently and provide the district’s residents and visitors a more comfortable and safer environment in which to live and work.”

Situated in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District, Saadiyat Grove is set to be a model for future smart and sustainable developments in the UAE and globally. It will feature a business park spanning approximately 26,000 sqm of net leasable area (NLA) with four Grade A commercial office buildings. Additionally, the retail side of Saadiyat Grove will encompass 78,000 sqm of NLA, including community retail spaces, two retail boulevards, and a central shopping destination, which will introduce new experiential retail, dining, and entertainment concepts to the emirate.