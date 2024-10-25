Aldar Properties (Aldar) has announced the successful completion of the redevelopment work at Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project enhances the mall’s status as a central hub for retail and dining in the emirate and is part of Aldar’s AED1 billion ($272 million) investment plan in key retail destinations.

Situated in the heart of Al Hamra Village, the extensive redevelopment involved a complete overhaul of the mall’s external and internal spaces, and the creation of an innovative Central Atrium that combines natural light with modern aesthetics.

Designed for service-to-table restaurants and a versatile venue for hosting events and activations, the space adds a vibrant focal point to the mall.

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment, said: "We are excited to unveil the newly enhanced Al Hamra Mall, a reflection of Aldar’s dedication to creating vibrant, world-class destinations that cater to the evolving needs of our customers."

"As Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow as a key destination for hospitality, tourism, and residency, this reimagined retail offering reinforces our commitment to elevating community experiences and delivering long-term value across the emirate," he added.

Offering a diverse mix of local and international brands, Al Hamra Mall now boasts over 130 retail stores and eateries, 37 of which are new market entries.

