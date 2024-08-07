Ajman’s rental market recorded a significant 49 percent increase in transaction value during the first half of 2024, reaching AED2.277 billion, according to the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department., said that the rise in transactions reflects Ajman’s growing appeal as a destination for living and investment, supported by government initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

He emphasised that Ajman’s strategic location and quality of life make it an attractive hub for residents and businesses alike.

Ammar Abdul Karim Al Kayed, Director of the Rental Regulation Department, reported that residential rental contracts reached AED1.211 billion in H1 2024, while commercial and investment contracts totalled AED989 million and AED80 million, respectively.