The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) and Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre have begun the handover of 306 villas to Emirati beneficiaries of the Al Saad residential project in Al Ain following the completion of the allocation process.

It includes integrated community and service facilities, comprising three commercial complexes with 18 stores, three mosques with a total capacity of 2,260 worshippers in addition to 34 parks and a community centre (majlis).

The project features five-bedroom villas spanning 505 sq m, built on plots of 2,025 sq m each.

Early last month ADHA had stated that it had distributed housing benefits worth over AED63 billion in the emirate over the past five years.-TradeArabia News Service

