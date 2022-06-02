Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded a contract worth 40 million dirhams ($10.8 million) to Al Dhafra Pipeline & Contracting Company (APCC) for its marina project.

JIIC is developing Al Jubail Island, a waterfront destination between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island that is home to hectares of estuaries and mangroves.

Under the new contract, APCC will be responsible for the construction of the quay wall and related infrastructure for JIIC’s 66-berth marina in “Marfa Al Jubail”, a residential district on Al Jubail Island that will feature 41 townhouses and 18 apartments set among mangroves.

The district, to be anchored by a luxury yacht club complex and boardwalk featuring restaurants and cafes, is set to launch in October 2022 and is designed to target boating enthusiasts and those who want to live a waterfront lifestyle.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, Jubail Island comprises of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com