UAE-based 3DXB Group, a leading innovator in 3D printing solutions for the construction industry, said it has won the Guinness record for the world's largest 3D-printed villa.

The company created the record by printing a four-meter-high residential villa in one seamless session, located in the Al Awir 1 area of Dubai.

With an overall built-up area of 300 sq m, the villa is set to become a symbol of technological prowess and sustainable construction practices, said a statement from 3DXB Group.

The entire structure of the villa is crafted from locally sourced concrete, embodying a commitment to sustainable practices, it stated.

The Emirati group pointed out that it was committed to supporting the country's ambitious goal of constructing 25% of buildings using 3D printing technology by 2030, it added.

On the key milestone, Chairman Badar Rashid AlBlooshi said: "At 3DXB, we are driven by a passion for sustainability and a desire to transform the construction industry through eco-friendly 3D printing solutions. Our mission is to drive positive change in the industry through innovation and responsible practices."

"This Guinness World Record is not just about the sheer height of the structure, but also about the innovative approach of printing a four-meter-high building in one session," remarked AlBlooshi.

"It is a matter of pride for us to be at the forefront of technological advancements in construction, contributing to the realization of Dubai's 3D Printing Strategy 2030," he added.

