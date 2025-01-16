Muscat: The “Wadi Zaha” project, the first neighbourhood by Al Ahly Sabbour Real Estate Development in Sultan Haitham City, was inaugurated at a ceremony held yesterday at the Royal Opera House Muscat on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

With an investment of RO 90 million and covering an area of 420,000 square metres, the project represents a landmark step in the development of Sultan Haitham City as a leading urban destination. Designed to seamlessly blend architectural innovation with Oman’s rich cultural heritage, the project aims to position the Sultanate of Oman as a distinguished hub for real estate investment.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. It was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, business leaders, and investors.

Eng Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour, delivered the keynote speech, emphasising the company’s strategic partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

He highlighted Oman’s stability, visionary leadership, and strong international relations—especially with Egypt—as key factors in making Oman an ideal destination for business and investment.

“Oman’s wise policies and robust international ties have positioned it as a global hub for peace and prosperity,” Sabbour remarked.

Sultan Haitham City was chosen for the project due to its strategic location and alignment with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to establish the nation as a regional leader in urban and economic development.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), “Wadi Zaha” integrates contemporary urban planning with Oman’s traditional values.

The first phase of the development spans 23 acres of the 100-acre project, including 760 residential units with a total investment of RO 90 million. Sabbour emphasised the project’s focus on sustainability, innovation, and creating a vibrant, inclusive community.

“Wadi Zaha represents a harmonious blend of Omani traditions and modern living, offering residents an integrated and fulfilling lifestyle,” he said.

The development is divided into three neighbourhoods: Wadi Zaha, Wadi Tala, and Wadi Safa. The project aims to attract significant investments, create job opportunities for Omanis, and stimulate economic growth in alignment with the nation’s Omanisation policy.

Jamal bin Nasser al Hadi, Media Advisor to the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, described the project’s launch as a pivotal moment in Oman’s urban development journey. “This project is not just a real estate investment; it is a strategic initiative redefining urban development standards and advancing sustainable living,” Al Hadi stated. He emphasised the historical and economic ties between Oman and Egypt, which are further strengthened through this collaboration.

Thomas Beer, Managing Partner at SOM, highlighted the project’s innovative and sustainable design. “Wadi Zaha is envisioned as an urban oasis where nature and modernity coexist. Its strategic location in Sultan Haitham City, with views of the central park and tranquil natural landscapes, ensures a vibrant and balanced living environment,” Beer explained.

Qasim Al Maashani 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).