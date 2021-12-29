The government has been urged to extend a lifeline for sectors that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An urgent proposal to draw up a rescue package was unanimously approved by Parliament yesterday.

The plea, by five MPs, will now be reviewed by the Cabinet. It includes wage support for Bahrainis and financial continuity aid for businesses besides government fee waivers.

A record 13 urgent proposals were submitted by MPs during yesterday’s session, the last for the year 2021.

“Some sectors continue to be affected by Covid-19 rules and new restrictions are taking a further toll on businesses,” said parliament Bahrainisation committee chairman Ibrahim Al Nefaei, who spearheaded the proposal.

“We are now in Yellow Alert level and it is lowering the capacity of several outlets, which were pinning their hopes on New Year celebrations for financial recovery.

Recovery

“Should we move to Orange Alert – with the spike in number of infections over the last few days, I believe it is imminent – the sectors are set for crushing losses.

“A rescue package will be a welcome relief for them.”

MP Mamdooh Al Saleh indicated that all sectors had to fare well to boost Bahrain’s economic recovery.

“Collapse of a few sectors like tourism and hospitality will affect the others as well, it’s a domino effect,” he said.

“This is why we want the government to work on a plan now – as it will help avert substantial damage.”

Meanwhile, MPs unanimously approved an urgent proposal to impose a one per cent tax on foreign remittances and referred it to the Cabinet for review.

The other proposals referred to the Cabinet are:

Introduction of new rules to stop businesses from sacking Bahrainis employed under the three-year Tamkeen support plan. MPs are urging firms to provide permanent jobs for citizens following the expiration of their contracts. Businesses get 70 per cent, 50pc and 30pc monthly wage support respectively over the three years as part of the Tamkeen plan.

Honouring Covid warriors in all ministries and government bodies including teachers, customs’ officers and media personnel. MPs have also sought to honour Parliament, Shura Council, municipal councils and Capital Trustees Board employees who braved the circumstances to ensure work is not disrupted.

Waiving all loans owed by people and businesses to banks, while having just interest repaid on easy instalments.

Turning the old East Riffa Health Centre into a maternity hospital.

Ensuring that the 2,000 government homes – ordered by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – are distributed according to waiting periods from the date of application.

Allocating special hours for people with disabilities in clubs and youth centres under the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry.

Returning the Comprehensive Disability Centre in A’ali to the Labour and Social Development Ministry.

Prohibiting medics under the Health Ministry from working in private medical facilities or opening their own clinics.

Handing over the ownership of a plot in Hidd to the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry to use for mosque expansion.

Increasing the maximum eligibility age for Mazaya (Social Housing Financing Scheme) from 35 to 40.

Exempting merchants renting stalls in Sitra Central Market from paying monthly rents as the market is in a derelict condition.

