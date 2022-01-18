Chinese contractor Powerchina announced on Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Powerchina International Engineering Company has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with Iraq's Missan International Refinery and Chemical Company to build Missan Refinery Project.

The contract value is $880 million (equivalent to about 5.605 billion Chinese yuan), PowerChina said in a Chinese language stock exchange statement.

The statement said the total project duration is 54 months.

Further details weren't shared, but S&P Platt's Refinery News Roundup dated 27 January 2021 had pegged Missan Refinery's capacity at 150,000 barrels per day.

