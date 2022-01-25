Dubai’s energy demand grew 10 percent year-on-year (YOY) in 2021, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Monday.

The utility said in a press statement that energy demand in 2021 reached 50,202 gigawatt-hours (GWh) compared to 45,712 GWh in 2020.

MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said DEWA’s production capacity at the end of 2021 stood at 13,417 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day.

“Increased energy demand in Dubai reflects the economic recovery and the return of key activities,” he said, adding that DEWA continues to raise the production capacity of electricity and water as well as increase the capacity and efficiency of the transmission and distribution networks to meet demand.

On Sunday, DEWA had announced that the total value of its investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2021 reached 9.5 billion dirhams. This included 2 billion dirhams for key 400 kV transmission projects and 7.5 billion for 132 kV projects.

The utility said it opened 16 new substations in 2021 at a total investment of 2.928 billion UAE dirhams. These include fourteen 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,100 MVA and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 MVA in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2.

DEWA also installed 222 kilometres of 400kV overhead transmission lines and 97 kilometres of 132 kV ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network.

The statement had quoted Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA as saying that the total number of 132 kV substations has reached 321 with 33 under construction.

