Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with China's CRRC Zhuzhou to assess the feasibility of rolling out a trackless tram system in the city.

The agreement was signed remotely on Wednesday by Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA, and Yang Zhiguo, CEO of CRRC Zhuzhou, on the sidelines of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022.

"The agreement with the Chinese CRRC Zhuzhou Company provides for a study to assess the feasibility of rolling out a trackless tram system in Dubai. The trackless tram system is a modern, flexible system that offers cost and energy-saving solutions for public transport means," said Younes.

Yang said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with RTA for Dubai Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART). Compared with conventional trams, the ART has distinctive features such as a short construction cycle, urban adaptability, energy-saving, and being environmentally friendly. We look forward to providing Dubai with innovative, smart, and green transportation solutions."

Dubai Tram system, which started operations in 2014, spans about 10.6 kilometres.

