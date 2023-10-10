Sunil John, President of UAE-based PR firm Asda’a BCW, will step down from his role after more than two decades at the helm.

John’s tenure as president, Middle East and North Africa, will continue until the end of 2023, according to a statement from BCW Global, of which Asda’a BCW is a part, following the acquisition of shares by New York-listed WPP in 2008.

He founded the agency as Asda’a, meaning echoes in Arabic, which has grown to become one of the region’s best-known PR brands.

A statement from the BCW Global said John, the driver of the Arab Youth Survey launched in 2008, will be helping transition the region and clients to the leadership of Scott Wilson, who has been promoted to CEO of a newly formed EMEA region. John sold his shares to WPP earlier this year.

Mary Corcoran, BCW’s President, North America, will also depart at the end of 2023, the statement said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com