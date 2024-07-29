The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reported around 30 million interactions with its customers through the Tawasul system in the first half of 2024, marking an increase of roughly 61% compared to the 18.6 million interactions recorded during the same period in 2023.

The Tawasul system adheres to the highest standards of competitiveness in providing pioneering services, leveraging advanced technology to offer an efficient experience and ensure customers’ happiness. It provides services characterised by speed, ease of access, transparency, security, and reliability, while ensuring the highest standards of privacy. This approach forms part of a sustainable strategy to build and develop an integrated digital system for the Ministry, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation and future services plans.

The system offers 14 smart and digital channels for customers, including the call centre at 600590000, a WhatsApp chat service, live chat service via the Ministry’s website and smart App, email at ask@mohre.gov.ae, video call service at the MoHRE offices, WhatsApp video and voice calls, the Customer Voice system, the Customer First Forum under the Customer Councils initiative, the Ministry’s social media accounts @mohre_uae, the interactive response system, awareness notifications for employers and employees, monthly account statement service for companies, technical support service, and the premium preferential service.

Hussain Alaleeli, Director of Customer Relations at MoHRE, said: “The Tawasul system supports the strategy set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to meet customer needs, provide support and quick responses, and enhance compliance with labour market regulations, guided by reliable responses to questions and enquiries.”

“The Tawasul system team is ready to provide solutions and consultations with the required speed and effectiveness, offering full support to customers to deliver the best possible services, continuously upgraded to keep pace with all developments, especially in light of constant updates in labour market legislation and the UAE’s fast-paced development process, which has increased the need for customer support and communication with the Ministry,” he added.

The Tawasul system allows customers and community members to enquire about procedures and the process for submitting transactions and requests, receiving comments and suggestions, requesting technical support, registering reports, and more, all while using the latest technologies that meet global standards.

The MoHRE’s call centre reported nearly 945,000 phone interactions over the past six months, including incoming and outgoing calls, which demonstrates the centre’s ability to process requests, execute them with speed and efficiency, and achieve high customer satisfaction rates of about 91%. The centre also recorded a quality rate of roughly 85% for its services, reflecting its readiness, ability to respond effectively to high volumes of communication, the competence of its human resources, and the overall efficiency of the response system.

The call centre processed 40,000 interactions as part of the MoHRE preferential services package launched in September 2023. This premium service grants priority in answering calls and completing transactions, in addition to offering a dedicated account manager for proactive communication.

Meanwhile, the Tawasul system recorded more than 459,000 interactions in the past six months through digital communication channels, including email, chat, and WhatsApp. For their part, the Ministry’s social media accounts reported over 2,600 responses and interactions from followers, as well as 160,000 interactions through the Customer Voice channel.

A total of 23 Customer Councils were held during the Customer First Forum, attended by 3,500 customers, while the number of account statements issued to companies exceeded 4 million, including through both text messages and emails.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaigns, MoHRE has sent roughly 24 million messages and notifications about these campaigns and programmes during the first half of 2024.

The Tawasul system relies on a unified and secure technological infrastructure and advanced procedures that ensure transparency and privacy, enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, keep pace with future trends, and meet the UAE Government’s requirements and directions for future services.