UAE-based facilities management services provider, Emrill, said it has reached a major safety milestone in its ongoing strategy and efforts to prioritise the health and safety of its employees, achieving over 30 million safe man-hours without lost-time injury (LTI) in 2022.

This feat, which was achieved in October across the organisation’s 190 plus contracts, demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its workforce, clients and the residents and visitors of the communities and buildings Emrill manages across the emirates.

Building on the success of Safer Together with Emrill and Happier Together with Emrill, the organisation launched the award-winning Safety by Choice – Not By Chance in 2021.

Under this umbrella programme, Emrill has launched several targeted health, safety and wellness initiatives to empower employees across every level of the business to take responsibility for safety.

"Emrill’s strong health and safety performance does not happen by accident," remarked its CEO Stuart Harrison.

"Safety is one of Emrill’s core pillars and we are committed to achieving zero accidents and injuries across every one of our sites. In addition to following internationally-recognised standards, including BICSc, Emrill has a robust programme of health and safety initiatives designed and executed in-house to ensure everything we do has safety at the forefront," he noted.

In addition to launching a CPD-certified health and safety risk management in facilities management training module, Emrill offers a dedicated Frontline Hero’s Workplace Safety course to address the learning and development needs of all frontline heroes - those employees working across sites and engaging with clients, tenants and visitors.

Emrill also carries out behavioural-based safety audits, a peer-to-peer method of coaching and counselling that encourages all employees to correct unsafe behaviours and reinforce safe working practices.

To further enhance the organisation’s health and safety policies, processes and procedures, Emrill has appointed Philip Rawlinson as head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ).

Rawlinson joins Emrill with extensive experience gained from over 17 years in health and safety roles within the facilities management and property management sectors.

Rawlinson will oversee Emrill’s HSEQ programmes and further develop the organisation’s ongoing sustainability initiatives. He will be responsible for further improving Emrill’s efficiency and cementing its reputation as one of the leading FM services providers in the region through the enhancement of existing HSEQ strategies and the development and implementation of new approaches to health and safety across the business.

Of the appointment, Harrison said: “Emrill’s focus has always been on the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and clients, while simultaneously being able to deliver world-class FM services. Achieving over 30 million safe man-hours is a testament to our commitment to adhering to our essential safety protocols and our ongoing focus on creating strategies and initiatives to support our goal of unparalleled safety within FM.

“Our aim to be the leading FM services provider with safety at the top of mind is further strengthened by the appointment of highly qualified and reputable HSEQ specialists to our existing team of experts. Emrill is thrilled to welcome Philip to the team at a time when we have achieved such a fantastic safety milestone. Philip brings a wealth of global experience as we strive to continue our upward trajectory in health and safety achievements with him at the helm of our HSEQ strategies.”

