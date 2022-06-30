UAE - Transguard Group, the UAE’s most respected business solutions provider, has been selected as the exclusive security provider for Dubai’s newest smart community.

Under the terms of the contract, which started on April 1, 2022 and runs until December 2022, 500 Transguard Security professionals have been deployed across the community, which is being touted as a sustainable, smart city; the rest of the team has already been deployed to new contracts throughout Dubai.

The announcement comes after Transguard’s success in providing crucial support to the site, which hosted a global event several months ago. Having worked with some of the biggest events and attractions over the years, Transguard was able to handle manpower requirements, ranging from Facilities Management staff to Back of House and Security personnel, for the landmark event, thus ensuring the best possible experience for clients and their guests.

Superior service standards

Transguard’s superior service standards were recognised over the course of the six-month event, following which it has been selected as the exclusive security provider for the community.

“Since 2018, Transguard Security has had an active security presence at the site with 1,200 security personnel being deployed around the venue,” said Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group. “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the continuity contract by the team.”

“Our team worked exceptionally hard to provide best-in-class service to the phenomenal event, and we’re proud the organisers recognise that Transguard Security offers the right blend of talent, training and dedication to meet their needs during the next phase of the project,” concluded Tim Mundell, Chief Security Officer, Transguard Group.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).