UAE - Transguard Group, the UAE’s leading business solutions provider, has posted a profit of AED110 million ($30 million) and revenue of AED2.45 billion for the full year (FY) 2021-22 in addition to AED1.8 billion of new and renewed business.

“Our priority for FY21-22 was to continue driving the momentum that led us to the profitable finish of the last financial year,” stated Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

“We were operating the majority of the year in the pandemic, so we are immeasurably proud that we’ve delivered another profitable year despite the ongoing restrictions. During the pandemic we were often recognised for going above and beyond in service of our clients: Today, we are even more committed to supporting the UAE, and exceeding customer expectations is foundational to our continued success.”

Multiple charter flights

Triggered by the early signs of the UAE’s economic recovery in 2021, Transguard’s aggressive in-country recruitment campaign was further strengthened by multiple charter flights from key countries that brought back employees who had been stranded overseas since lockdown the year before.

In addition, an extensive health initiative led to nearly 100% of Transguard’s workforce receiving the Sinopharm vaccine in 2021, with nearly 80% receiving additional Pfizer boosters in early 2022.

Another significant highlight of FY21/22 was the announcement that Transguard Group was responsible for deploying more than 3,000 employees across 50,000 square metres (including 17 pavilions and other common areas) of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo contract of AED102 million

With a total contract value of AED102 million, the business solutions provider was responsible for security, facilities management, hospitality, catering, guest experience, event management, logistics and more during their support of the show.

With a total workforce of more than 60,000, Transguard also added multiple new workstreams and industries to its pipeline during the last financial year, including Transguard Events and Luxury Yacht Staffing Solutions.

The Events division offers a unique 360-solution that capitalises on Transguard’s ability to plan, execute and manage an extensive portfolio of self-delivered services, including security, facilities management, Back of House, F&B and logistics, in addition to management personnel, hosts, ushers, drivers, cashiers, Audio-Visual support, staff and guest catering, laundry services, golf buggies and more.

Nautical endeavour

Meanwhile, Transguard’s first nautical endeavour is built on the five-star standards of its Hospitality division, and offers hosts and hostesses, waiters and waitresses, bartenders, chefs, kitchen crew, as well as deep clean service crew and executive protection on an hourly, daily, monthly, and even permanent basis to luxury yachts that berth in Dubai.

In a reflection of the continuing recovery of the UAE, Transguard’s Executive Protection division has experienced a surge in demand for VIP security services and was most recently tasked with supporting one of the world’s foremost mixed martial arts superstars, as well as top fashion designers, supermodels, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and others.

Digital transformation also continued to drive innovation in FY21-22: The biggest news out of Transguard’s consumer division, Transguard Living, focused on its revamped website, www.transguardliving.com, as well as the launch of a dedicated app that was developed in-house for both iOS and Android.

Transguard Living

Transguard Living customers can now search, book and pay for services using both platforms, as well as chat with the friendly helpdesk team while making enquiries about the business’ fix, clean and move services. In addition, Transguard’s development team also released a meal management system for catering division Taste of Home, which relies on facial recognition and a custom app that simplifies the subscription process for daily meals.

“Our ability to identify and respond to gaps in the market – across multiple industries – will continue to position us as the UAE’s most trusted, best-in-class solution provider,” concluded Dr Ward, adding: “It has allowed us to quadruple our profit from the start of Covid and we’re well on track to be exactly where we were just before the pandemic struck.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).