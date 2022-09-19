Abu Dhabi – Global CEO advisory firm, Teneo, has expanded its MENA footprint with the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Teneo currently has more than 40 offices worldwide, including four MENA regional offices and a growing team of over 100 professionals in Riyadh, Dubai and Doha, and now Abu Dhabi, according to a press release on Monday.

Noteworthy to mention, Teneo has had a presence in the MENA region for over 10 years and serves a wide range of regional and international clients. Its unique service offering consists of Strategy and Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory, and People Advisory.

Commenting on the opening of Teneo’s office in Abu Dhabi, CEO of Teneo, Paul Keary, said: “Teneo has experienced exceptional growth in both the UAE and across the wider MENA region over the last ten years. We will further support our clients with continued investment in the region, through expansion of our office network and the growth of our teams across financial advisory, strategy and communications, management consulting, risk advisory and people advisory.”

For his part, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Muhairi, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Teneo, a leading global consulting firm into ADGM's fast-growing and thriving business ecosystem. As an international financial centre, ADGM offers a strong and trusted platform for global entities to access the emerging markets in the MENA region and beyond [...] As we anticipate the needs of our growing business community, it is vital to continue offering them a robust, progressive and business-friendly ecosystem to thrive in.”

