SHARJAH - Saned Integrated Facilities Management has reinforced its commitment to public safety in collaboration with the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority with the installation of 612 Aman devices and processing of 740 device registration requests in H1 2023. The Aman system now oversees a total of 10,367 registered facilities.

Abdalla Abdelaziz Al Midfa, Director of FM Special Projects, stressed the significance of this safety initiative, indicating a growing awareness among entities about workplace safety. Saned's cutting-edge integrated alarm system employs modern technology for swift fire and emergency reporting, bolstering crisis response.

Al Midfa further expressed Saned's ongoing efforts to expand this safety network, targeting full implementation by year-end. He added that the Aman system is pivotal in reducing fire incidents, minimising losses through early detection.

Al Midfa echoed the call for both public and private sectors to embrace the Aman system, enhancing overall safety.

The Aman system connects fire systems in the facilities to the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the operations room of Saned, allowing immediate notification in the event of any fire in the facility.