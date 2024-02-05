The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence signed a cooperation agreement with Trends Research and Advisory with the aim of promoting tolerance and human fraternity.

In the presence and under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the agreement was signed by Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory,

The agreement determines ways to harness the capabilities of the two parties to serve their common strategic goals. This covers the fields of scientific research and the dissemination and promotion of a culture of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity locally and internationally.

The cooperation agreement calls for strengthening the partnership between the two parties, through conduct of meaningful scientific research, and launching of global initiatives of common interest. The desired activities include research projects, cooperation in organising conferences and forums, and programs that promote the values of coexistence and tolerance.

The agreement will enhance cooperation between the two sides by developing and supporting frameworks of understanding through the exchange of experiences that contribute to the development of society, and create an environment of engagement, tolerance, understanding, coexistence and respect for all.

Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan always emphasise the importance of cooperation with various public, private and academic institutions in order to achieve the goals of promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and fraternity locally and globally. This would be achieved by various possible means and initiatives.

She stressed that the cooperation agreement with Trends Research and Advisory is a step in the right direction. “The two sides shall join efforts to achieve the common goals of promoting tolerance and coexistence through scientific research, global initiatives, conferences, forums, and programs that support the values of coexistence and tolerance. The two sides shall exchange their immense experiences in these areas of interest.,” she added.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali expressed his deep appreciation for the great efforts made by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence locally, regionally and at the global level. He indicated that these valued efforts created a culture of tolerance within society.

The UAE's experience in tolerance, coexistence and peace has become a global model, Dr. Al Ali said, praising the tireless efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in this field.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali explained that the signing of the agreement for joint cooperation is a real addition to their efforts. “The agreement is a valuable opportunity to unite efforts of the two parties for delivering projects, initiatives and activities at the local and international levels. It would help the two sides achieve their goals of spreading the values and promote a culture of dialogue and human tolerance.”

He stressed that Trends adopts a forward-looking research vision, and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence promotes global humanitarian culture. “Therefore, the two sides shall enhance human fraternity,” he added.

“The coming phase will witness the activation of this agreement in a number of important areas and initiatives," Dr. Al Ali further said.