Riyadh – Maharah Human Resources Company has signed a SAR 306.41 million contract with Saudi Binladin Group to provide manpower services.

The manpower services will be provided to one of Binladin Group's major contracting projects in several locations across Mecca and Medina, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

The transaction's financial impact is expected to reflect on Maharah’s financials as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 and will continue through the deal term.

Moreover, the contract duration is two years, renewable.

