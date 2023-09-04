KPMG, a leading provider of professional services in Saudi Arabia, has announced the commencement of its Advisory and Audit programs. These programs are a significant nationalization effort, bringing 260 young Saudi nationals on board as fulltime employees for a two- and three-year on-the-job training program.

“We firmly believe that KPMG can empower young Saudi graduates by equipping them with the best tools to launch their careers and reach their full potential,” commented Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, Chairman & CEO of KPMG Professional Services. “I am very proud to bring so many talented graduates on board and I wish them the very best in the launch of their careers with us.

In the beginning of September, 170 graduates start the freshly launched Graduate Program for Advisory, which will kick off with a two-week onboarding session in an external location. The graduates will start a two-year rotation system across the various disciplines and solution groups within the function. They will gain exposure to operational complexities, obtain technical expertise, and learn to deal with today’s rapidly changing marketplace.

Meanwhile, 90 graduates start the recurring three-year SOCPA Audit Program, providing a platform to acquire the skills and experience as external auditors. As benefit of the program, the new joiners will also be able to leverage the tools, training, and competencies necessary to pursue SOCPA or CPA professional qualifications.

“The launch of the Advisory Graduate Program is part our commitment to invest in the promising Saudi talent. We want to play a key role in developing the careers of these future leaders for the benefit of the Kingdom,” said Islam Albayaa, Head of Advisory at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. “At KPMG, we are of proud our family culture and strong values and we are excited to onboard this group of young talented graduates to our family.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).