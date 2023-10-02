Schools in the UAE will soon have more options to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) thanks to an innovative Memorandum of Understanding between Johnson Controls and Emirates Green Building Council (EGBC).

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to the research and development of IAQ assessment. As part of the project, Johnson Controls will create research methodology to improve IAQ and provide monitoring equipment, facilitate technical workshops, and compile findings into one consolidated presentation and report.

EGBC will work with educational institutes to support the project, and jointly with JCI, publish a detailed report on the findings of the assessment.

OpenBlue ecosystem

Utilising its OpenBlue ecosystem of smart Internet of Things and artificial intelligence-driven solutions, Johnson Controls will measure a range of indoor environmental parameters and provide insights on how to improve performance. The executive summary of the assessment will be announced during COP28.

Rohan Chopra, Johnson Controls head of sustainability, Middle East, said: “Johnson Controls is committed to creating healthy, comfortable, and efficient indoor environments, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will leverage our expertise and advanced digital technologies to make a lasting impact in the learning experience and environmental performance of the educational sector.”

Devrim Tekeli, general manager Service, Gulf Cooperation Council, added: “The partnership signifies a major step forward in addressing the crucial aspect of health and wellbeing within educational institutions. With a leading IAQ portfolio, we are excited to partner with EmiratesGBC and demonstrate the potential of healthy buildings outcomes.”

Long-term plan

Following an initial air quality assessment, the project will build a comprehensive, long-term plan to measure, manage, and continually improve IAQ. This includes monitoring parameters such as CO2 emissions, Particulate Matter, and Total Volatile Organic Compounds among others. This will enable educational institutions to enhance students’ health and wellness, and consequently performance in addition to helping reduce absenteeism.

Dr Ali Aljassim of EGBC said: “The quality of indoor air has a profound impact on the health, comfort, and productivity of students and staff. Through this, we strive to raise awareness of IAQ and develop sustainable solutions that will positively influence the learning outcomes and overall wellbeing of our future generations. The study is a continuation of EGBC’s efforts to make educational institutions greener.

