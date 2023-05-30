InZone, a leading corporate services provider in Dubai, has unveiled its highly anticipated new office space, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth. The office inauguration event showcased a cutting-edge facility designed to provide a comprehensive range of 360° business services, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of guests, including clients, partners, and employees. The event offered a glimpse into the future of corporate services, highlighting InZone's commitment to excellence, efficiency, and client-centric solutions.

The modern office space, sprawling across an entire floor, reflects a mindset that embraces fun at work, collaboration, flexibility, and the integration of advanced technologies. With its sleek design, open layouts, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the office represents a complete departure from traditional workplace environments, promoting an atmosphere of innovation and productivity.

During the inauguration ceremony, InZone’s CEO, Muhammad Tariq, expressed his excitement about the new office and the vision it represents. He emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and staying at the forefront of industry trends. Tariq stated, “This office is not just a physical space; it reflects our very spirit and mindset that are driven by our vision, mission, and core values that we practice at work, day in and day out." "Our new office space signifies the change in the very definition of ‘work’ by InZone. This office will provide a ‘lifestyle’ to our people that will help them as well as our clients achieve their full potential in life and realise their dreams," Tariq added while explaining the concept behind the office design and its aesthetics.

Among many highlights of the new space, inclusions such as billiards and foosball tables reinforce the commitment to incorporation of fun at the workplace. Transparency is echoed throughout the office wherein minimal walls separate spaces. This is done as a symbol of InZone’s approach towards promoting openness and engagement between all stakeholders right from the moment they enter the office.

While making the opening remarks, Sharjeel Akhtar, InZone’s director of business development and operations, expressed his thoughts and stated, “This expansion is more than just a larger office. It is symbolic of significantly enhanced value that we are now offering our clients. The goal for us was always to enable businesses to focus purely on their operations and have a dedicated space wherein they can get value-added services that allow them to outsource administrative, but essential tasks of their business. With this expansion of services that we now offer, we are well on our way towards fully achieving that goal."

With a comprehensive range of 360° business services, InZone aims to provide end-to-end solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. These services include business setup and incorporation, accounting and bookkeeping, tax services, IT solutions, legal translation services, legal services through its sister concern, and document attestation services, among others. The integration of these services within the same office space allows for seamless coordination and efficient delivery of solutions, offering clients a one-stop destination for their corporate needs.

The office inauguration serves as a testament to InZone's position as a leading corporate services provider in Dubai. The new facility positions the company for future growth and enables it to expand its offerings, cater to a wider clientele, and adapt to the evolving needs of the business landscape.

To learn more about InZone’s 360° business services approach, visit www.inzone.ae.

