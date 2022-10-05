Imdaad, a Dubai-based sustainable facilities management (FM) services company, said it has signed a one-year contract with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to deploy its general cleaning service staff and office assistants to the Authority’s main office in Dubai Design District (D3).

Under this agreement, Imdaad’s 17 office assistants and cleaning staff will cater to the centre’s needs, which receives around 50,000 annual visitors.

Throughout the one-year contract, the cleaning staff will ensure the use of eco-friendly cleaning materials in line with international health and safety standards that both Imdaad and Dubai Culture work to uphold, it stated.

Abdulaziz Mohammad Alraisi, a senior official of Dubai Culture said the Authority values its long-standing relationship with Imdaad, given its FM industry experience that has cemented its reputation through the many sustainable services that it delivers.

"Ensuring optimal operational efficiency is central to the Authority’s process, and we look forward to deepening our ties with Imdaad over the coming years," noted Alraisi.

On the new contract, CEO Jamal Abdulla Lootah said: "This agreement is an achievement for Imdaad and an opportunity to demonstrate our industry-leading FM services and uphold our values of providing partners with sustainable and effective services."

Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as environmental services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals.

In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions, he added.

