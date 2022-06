Delivery service Deliveroo on Monday named Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer and said she is expected to start in the role by June 2023.

Grimble, who is currently chief financial officer at MoneySupermarket.com Group, will replace Adam Miller as the finance chief of the delivery service firm.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)