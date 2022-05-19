UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed a supplier agreement with MBG Corporate Services, a global business consulting firm that provides expert advisory services in audit and assurance, merger and acquisition, taxation, legal and risk to implement robotic process automation (RPA).

Following the successful introduction of robotic technology to its accounts’ infrastructure, Azizi said the RPA agreement with MBG will help its employees in the automation of tedious, high-volume and repetitive tasks in a digital environment as well as cut administrative processing times for a number of key operations by nearly half.

The services from MBG Corporate will include RPA design, software development, user acceptance testing, hypercare, documentation, leger statement reporting, PDC payables, reporting matrix, cheques bounce and PDC reports, credit card reconciliation, cash recon, cash flow statement, invoicing, local purchase orders and return merchandise authorisation management.

On the key partnership, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with MBG Corporate Services, given its exceptional track record in audit and RPA advisory services."

"This agreement comes in light of our pursuit of leveraging the newest technologies for the benefit of our stakeholders, allowing Azizi Developments to advance further in its growth trajectory and ensuring customer happiness," he stated.

Azizi pointed out that the digital age was powering productivity, improving service experiences, and boosting ROIs.

"Businesses need to evolve with technology, understand customer needs and wants, and act in accordance with the market sentiment to grow sustainably. By digitising our processes and implementing automations that drive maximum business value, our latest RPA capabilities will accelerate the path to a digital-first strategy," he added.

