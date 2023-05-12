ABU DHABI - ADNEC Group today launched Capital Protocol, a company specialising in providing protocol services to visitors and guests in the government and private sectors, following the highest international standards.

Capital Protocol will provide specialised services to receive guests and visitors and coordinate with all the relevant authorities to organise events attended by officials and high-level delegations worldwide.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “We are delighted to launch Capital Protocol to provide hospitality and protocol services to the UAE’s guests who participate in various events. Our team, comprised of skilled national talents, will provide official delegations, officials, dignitaries in the public and private sectors, and visitors with an exceptional experience. Our team is committed to delivering services following the UAE's rich cultural and historical heritage while adhering to the highest global standards.”

Capital Protocol's core duties include providing its local and international clients with event participation management services for officials and other services that meet the aspirations of its local and international guests and visitors.

The company will also launch packages and programmes dedicated to training and developing specialised workforces and developing strategies and plans for its customers in the government and private sectors to manage human resources in the protocol sector.

Capital Protocol will also work in close collaboration with ADNEC Group's various subsidiaries, most notably Tourism 365, the leisure tourism arm of ADNEC Group, which includes Capital Travel, Capital Experience, and Capital Holidays, and Capital Catering, the catering arm of the Group, along with other companies closely associated with the established company.