The completion of the move from Egypt was revealed during a special event held at King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center in Riyadh.

It was attended by the ADES chairman, its board of directors, representatives of Zamil Group, and senior executives from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

“Relocating to Al-Khobar is both a logical and forward-thinking step to be close to the world’s biggest energy company, providing us with immense opportunities,” said Dr. Mohammed Farouk, CEO of ADES.

By relocating the headquarters to Saudi Arabia, ADES aims to increase its presence in the nation and set its ambition for further global expansion as part of its three-year corporate strategy.

The company has previously decided to delist from the London Stock Exchange to pave the way for a new chapter in its corporate story as a private company alongside its new partners at PIF and Zamil Group.