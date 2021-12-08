PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: Oriental Weavers Carpet will consider selling or liquidating its subsidiary in China, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The company has authorised the executive management to conduct a study and make a decision on whether to sell or liquidate Oriental Weavers China, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 960.24 million, a surge of 57.9% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 607.904 million, including minority shareholders' rights.
Source: Mubasher
