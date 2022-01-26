Muscat: With the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Emerging Global Technologies Company (ETCO) signed a strategic agreement with Virgin Orbit to prepare satellite launch platforms in the Sultanate of Oman.

Under the agreement, the launch of satellites into low earth orbit will be studied using various methods such as scientific research, high-resolution images of space, data collected from the low Earth orbit, which will be digitally analyzed by employing the latest solutions and ETCO’s extensive expertise in this field.

The project includes many long-term benefits that serve the technological development of the Sultanate of Oman and contribute to economic diversification.

The project will open various investment opportunities for many universities through academic exchange programs that will allow the next generation of explorers and innovators in the space sector, besides empowering local talents.

The CEO of ETCO said that cooperation with Virgin Orbit comes as part of the company’s continuous efforts to attract the latest technologies to build a sustainable knowledge economy.

Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit said that the close cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman through 'ETCO' will contribute to achieving its ambitious goals to develop the space economy.

The signing of the agreement was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and Ambassador Leslie M. Tsou, US Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman.