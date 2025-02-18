Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has launched a promotional campaign to support 17 Omani brands in expanding through franchise opportunities. The initiative aims to increase their visibility and grant them franchise rights locally, regionally and internationally.

Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of OCCI and Chairman of the Franchise Programme, said the current campaign is the third edition. The 90-day marketing drive is designed to promote franchising as a key investment model in Oman.

“The franchise model offers a unique opportunity for new business owners to acquire established brands and start their own ventures with continuous support and marketing assistance,” he said.

The programme includes training, consultations and guidance for businesses looking to expand through franchising. It plays a key role in strengthening the private sector and promoting Omani brands beyond national borders.

Now in its third edition, the Franchise Programme aligns with Oman Vision 2040, supporting economic diversification and sustainable development. It aims to improve the business environment and foster growth across the country’s governorates. By helping Omani businesses qualify for franchising, the programme contributes to strengthening the private sector both locally and internationally.

