Muscat: Oman has launched its first electric car, as part of its ambitions to become a significant player in the e-vehicle sector.

The car is produced by Mays Motors, a company funded by the Oman Technology Fund. Bookings for the first 100 vehicles have already been completed, with the company expected to produce 300 cars as part of its first batch that rolls off the production line. Less than 150 cars out of that total are yet to be produced.

The car claims to go from nought to 100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds, and boasts a maximum speed of 280 km/hr. Featuring a range of 500 kilometres, it also features a rear-wheel drivetrain, 14.5 cubic feet of storage, and has a body completely built from carbon fibre.

The company also features designers with experience at some of the most well-known high performance car brands in the world, including Italdesign, Tesla, BMW, Maserati and Porsche. Concepts from these companies are also incorporated into their factory and manufacturing processes.

As part of its expansion plans, the company is open to partnering with more investors. People who are interested in ordering a Mays can do so on www.drivemays.com.

To create partnerships with others involved in e-vehicles and sustainability, the team from Mays also recently took part at one of the biggest tech events in the world, the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The signing of the investment agreement between Mays Motors and Oman Technology Fund took place at the Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The company expects to sell their e-vehicles across both Omani and global markets.