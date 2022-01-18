Pure Beverage Industry Company has announced the launch of Ival, a quality bottled drinking water locally produced from underground water wells in Saudi Arabia.

With its elegant packaging using modern colours, Ival water is produced in accordance with the highest global standards and specifications, using the latest equipment, locally and internationally, and innovative technologies as the ones used in Germany and Luxembourg.

The company does not only aim to become the largest bottled drinking water company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, but It also aspires to excel in this sector by relying on a huge production capacity using its network of factories located all over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the company adopts the highest quality standards in operation and logistics, through its cadres in customer service and delivery operations.

WorkSmart for Events Management organised the first edition of Ival Water stand at the Gulfood from 13-17 February 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saad Ajlan Al-Ajlan, General Manager of Pure Beverage Industry Company, said: “Our aim is to achieve success and excellence in the healthy bottled drinking water industry, and to become the pioneers of this industry in the Kingdom”.

“We adopt the latest procedures for quality assurance control for all our products, as our strategy requires, paying attention to the smallest details, meeting the needs of the Saudi market, and keeping pace with its developments at all levels. We adhere to the highest international quality standards and apply an industry-derived approach in our operations, in line with the National Transformation Program emanating from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

Ahmed Alhujairy, CEO of WorkSmart said, “We are delighted for Pure Beverage’s participation at Gulfood this year. This tie-up with Pure Beverage will greatly boost their presence in the international market and attract inward business opportunities from potential consumers and visitors at Gulfood exhibition from all over the world.”

Ival water is available all over the Kingdom, providing delivery services over a larger geographical scale with the availability of about 50 distribution centres in all regions of the Kingdom. Ival distribution fleet consists of 1500 vehicles among large and small transport trucks and cars. Ival is also working on adopting modern mechanisms and concepts in customer services, with the aim of going consumers’ loyalty and providing an exceptional experience. – TradeArabia News Service