Nestlé has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s SME General Authority, Monsha'at, to bolster the expertise and operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the flourishing food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see Nestlé Professional, a Nestlé business that focuses on out of home offerings and services, enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs nominated by Monsha'at. This will be done through training, consultations, and mentorship to support creativity within Saudi restaurants, cafés, chefs, and baristas.

Robert Helou, General Manager, Nestlé KSA, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “At Nestlé, we recognise the vital role SMEs play in our industry, Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia's economy. Our collaboration with Monsha'at is a commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's future, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.”

Elevating food service sector

Joe Aouad, Nestlé Professional Business Executive Officer – Middle East and North Africa, added: “Nestlé Professional is dedicated to elevating the food service sector with cutting-edge coffee and culinary solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to empower SMEs and emerging businesses with our knowledge, expertise, and facilities to unlock opportunities and realise their full potential.”

Monsha'at will leverage Nestlé Professional's Customer Engagement Center, including its kitchen, for training and mentorship as well as extend assistance to entrepreneurs and SMEs in the restaurant and café sector.

As part of the agreement, Nestlé Professional will transfer coffee and culinary expertise and knowledge to entrepreneurial pioneers through guidance provided by certified chefs and baristas. This will include developing beverage menus and recipes.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).