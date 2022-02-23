Moderna Inc has entered into a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology, the companies said on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher had already partnered with Moderna last year to help scale up production of its COVID vaccine, branded as Spikevax.

As a part of the 15-year expanded deal, Thermo Fisher would provide dedicated manufacturing capacity in the United States for fill/finish services as well as labeling and packaging services for Spikevax and other mRNA drugs in Moderna's pipeline.

Moderna's vaccine received full U.S. approval in January for adults and is cleared for use in more than 70 countries.

The company last week said it was developing three new vaccines based on the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

On Tuesday, Moderna also announced a partnership with Adium Pharma S.A. for the distribution of its vaccine in Latin America.

Moderna is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

