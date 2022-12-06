UAE defence technology company EDGE Group contracted orders for a total value of more than 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) in 2022, of which AED 5.5 billion or 30% was in export sales, which grew six times year-on-year.

The company, which was set up in 2021 with the mandate to modernize the UAE’s military industry, has expanded its footprint to markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Edge said in a statement on Tuesday.

EDGE has a portfolio of over 100 products and solutions.

It has concluded more than 20 major export deals and has signed over 60 strategic partnerships with some of the world’s biggest industry players, including Raytheon, CATIC, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Leonardo, IAI, ICOMM, Embraer, and SAMI, among others.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com