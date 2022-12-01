ABU DHABI - Strata, the UAE-based aerostructures manufacturing facility, today announced a significant new agreement with Pilatus, one of their ongoing flagship partners. The amended framework agreement with the leading Swiss aircraft manufacturer is set to further cement the dynamic collaboration between Pilatus and Strata, opening new realms of possibility for both partners at Strata’s home in Al Ain.

As of November 2022, Strata’s operations for Pilatus will be extended to feature 3 WPs for Pilatus PC-12 and PC-24, crafted with Strata’s signature use of Carbon Fiber.

These new additions to Strata’s highly-regarded and innovative production line operations highlight not only the pristine standards at Strata’s core, but will showcase the firm’s technological expertise and use of ground-breaking materials. Central to the work packages manufacturing process will be a number of Autoclave products and Strata’s Hot Press.

The plan, announced today, is to commence the new manufacturing operations in Q1 and Q2 of 2023, with multiple shipments per month fulfilling all requirements - an ambitious plan which demonstrates the level of vision, expertise and mutual trust and respect at the heart of the Strata and Pilatus partnership.

CEO of Strata, Ismail Ali Abdulla, hailed this new phase in the aerospace manufacturer’s ongoing success. “Strata’s growth is centred on the continuing expansion of our expertise and capabilities. This latest project with Pilatus positions Strata as a truly pioneering UAE manufacturer and is an important new chapter for our growing and talented Emirati workforce”.

As stated by Pilatus Markus Bucher: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Strata. This new phase of operations will bring benefits to both firms, and signals the value of an ongoing collaboration which puts quality, expertise and innovation first”.

Emiratization is central to Strata’s ongoing mission and the brand’s core values. Aiming to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for international aerospace expertise, Strata has - since its inception in 2009 - played a key role in developing local talent and a highly competitive Emirati workforce.